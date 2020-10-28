Starbucks is being sued by a woman who claims she suffered second-degree burns in a Penticton drive-thru earlier this year.
Melissa Leveque is seeking $35,000 for unspecified damages, according to a notice of claim filed this week in small claims court in Penticton.
She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband during a visit to the chain’s Riverside Avenue location on June 2, the notice explains.
“The claimant ordered a tea and it was delivered to the vehicle by a Starbucks employee via a mug at the drive-thru window. The delivery method was a COVID-19 precaution, the employee passing the Starbucks cup was not physically touching it,” the notice continues.
“The claimant’s husband removed the cup from the mug and passed it to the claimant. The claimant received the cup and prior to leaving the drive-thru the lid came off causing scalding-hot tea to land on the claimant’s legs.”
The tea was hot enough to cause second-degree burns, according to the notice.
Leveque alleges Starbucks was negligent on at least five counts, including “heating the water to a temperature above the manufacturer’s recommendations for the cup and/or lid,” and “not taking adequate precautions to ensure that the lid was secured to the cup while using the (cup-in-mug) delivery method.”
The $35,000 award she’s seeking is the maximum possible in small claims court and would cover Leveque’s medical expenses, plus compensate her for pain and suffering, according to the lawsuit.
Neither Starbucks nor the Burnaby law firm that’s representing Leveque responded to a request for comment Wednesday.
On the face of it, Leveque’s claims bears similarities to those in a lawsuit that was tossed out of B.C. provincial court in 2017.
“Tea is expected to be served hot,” Judge Steven Merrick wrote in his decision against a woman who claimed to have been burned by a cup of hot tea when the lid popped off just after leaving the Starbucks drive-thru in Sechelt.
“The reality is that products may be inherently dangerous and capable of causing injury but that does not mean that they are defective nor does it automatically mean that if injury results from them that the manufacturer or seller is liable.”
McDonald’s was famously ordered by a New Mexico jury in 1994 to pay $2.6 million to a customer who was scalded with hot coffee in a drive-thru. The award was appealed and the matter later settled out of court for $600,000.