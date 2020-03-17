What was to have been the 25th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale is going to have to wait another year.
Organizers announced Tuesday that the event set for April 17-18 just simply couldn’t go on.
“It has been a very difficult decision, but all of us on the board know it is the right decision given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak,” John Cruickshank, president of the festival society, said in a press release.
“The health and well-being of everyone involved in Fest of Ale (volunteers, vendors, patrons, and sponsors) and our community was first and foremost on our minds in making the decision.”
Tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded starting March 20. Anyone who purchased tickets with a debit card or cash will have to contact the South Okanagan Events Centre box office at 250-276-2144 or email soec-boxoffice@penticton.ca.
Meanwhile, the Many Hats Theatre Company is asking customers who already bought tickets for the upcoming production to consider not asking for refunds.
“This Random World” was scheduled to open April 9, but has now been cancelled.
“We are hopeful that you might consider the fact that even though ticket revenue is curtailed, our expenses continue,” Many Hats wrote in a message to customers.
“If you could find it in your heart to not request a refund, the added cash will be a great assistance as we navigate the uncertain waters in our future.”
Landmark Theatres has shut down its seven-screen cinema in downtown Penticton, while Okanagan College has cancelled its Speakers Series at the Penticton campus.