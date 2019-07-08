Three people face charges after a raid last week on a Dynes Avenue drug house, police say.
Led by the newly formed Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, which initiated the raid with a two-week investigation, officers recovered a “large amount” of cocaine and fentanyl, along with prohibited weapons, including a Taser and brass knuckles, Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
“Seizures of this quantity will have a definite impact (on) availability of these drugs at the street level,” said Vatamaniuck.
“The SEU will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan as there is no doubt drug trafficking is a main driver of peripheral crime in Penticton, including theft of property.”
The names of the two men and one woman facing charges have not been released.
