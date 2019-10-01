Taxpayers don’t have much to cheer about, after the city overspent its projected – and hastily arranged – budget for community celebrations by $30,000.
Council was told in April the estimated net cost of hosting a slate of key community events – Canada Day celebrations and fireworks, B.C. Day celebrations, seven nights of music via Rock the Sun and the Santa Parade – was $72,000.
However, council heard Monday the final bill is now expected to tally about $103,000.
“We had a really great turnout, (but) we did experience some challenges in delivering these events this year,” recreation director Bregje Kozak told council.
Those challenges included the city being unable to secure special event insurance, grants, sponsorships and donations as expected. Plus, performers, who typically aren’t established as formal businesses, had to be paid as city employees as per a Canada Revenue Agency ruling.
Citing those challenges, Kozak recommended the city issue a request for expressions of interest from local non-profits groups that might be interested in taking on the events with backing from the city as of next year.
“Most municipalities have either created a society or partnered with existing non-profit societies to deliver these types of events,” said Kozak.
Council unanimously accepted her recommendation. Kozak is expected to report back once the period for expressions of interest has closed.
The events had been organized for years by the Downtown Penticton Association, but that group walked away in the spring citing a desire to refocus on its core business of supporting members. Council, fearing the events would simply be cancelled, then voted to have the city organize them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.