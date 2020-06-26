With water flowing through in near-record volume, the City of Penticton has issued a warning to people who plan to float the Okanagan River channel in the comings days.
Tubers are reminded to watch for underwater snags and shoreline branches, avoid tying floaties together and leave the booze at home.
As of Friday, the dam at the south end of Okanagan Lake in Penticton was releasing 75 cubic metres of water per second into the top of the river channel, not far off the high of 78 recorded in 2017.
Data from Environment Canada shows the lake temperature at 19.5 C and level at 342.75 above sea level – 27 centimetres above full pool.