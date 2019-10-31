Deep Peace, a one-hour concert presented by the Naramata Choir, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Penticton United Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at The Dragon's Den on Front Street or from any choir member. The choir, under the direction of conductor Justin Glibbery, is now in its 57th year.
They will perform songs in celebration and remembrance of those who fought for Canada's freedoms and futures.
