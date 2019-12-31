This is the last day (Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019) to take part in a couple of important initiatives currently underway at The Herald.
The first is the Be An Angel campaign, which as of Monday had just eclipsed its $40,000 goal for the season, although donations are still welcome and help support the Salvation Army Food Bank.
You can Be an Angel four ways: drop by the Herald office today from 9 a.m. to noon to donate cash or by cheque, debit or credit card; use your credit card to donate online at PentictonHerald.ca (click on “Be an Angel” along the top); make a contribution at any Valley First branch; or use your credit card over the phone by calling The Herald at 250-492-4002.
All contributors will be recognized with their name in the paper, and all donors who give $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.
The second initiative we have underway is an online poll to decide Newsmaker of the Year. In the running are MP Richard Cannings, RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager, PIB member Jacqueline McPherson, Monday Night Dinners organizer Kristine Shepherd and Mayor John Vassilaki.
The poll can be found on the right-hand side of The Herald home page at PentictonHerald.ca. Voting ends at midnight.
