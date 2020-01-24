As the school district prepares to pocket $11 million, a Summerland councillor hopes the possibility of a new school gymnasium may turn into a collaborative community project.
It was announced Monday the Ministry of Education has provided $11.5 million to Conseil Scolaire Francophone, the B.C. Francophone School Board, to purchase McNicholl School, presently owned by the Okanagan Skaha school board.
After property transfer tax and legal fees, the district is looking at approximately $11 million in its pockets, SD67 secretary/treasurer Kevin Lorenz said.
And one long-standing project that’s been sitting at the top of SD67’s priority list has been upgrading Summerland Secondary School’s 69-year-old gym.
“It doesn’t have standard sizing for a lot of courts, like basketball and volleyball,” said Lorenz. “That’s not something you could do with a refinish, it would be a complete renovation.
“Full gym renovation, you’re looking at probably between $6 to $10 million, depending on the size of the school,” he continued. “But that’s pretty ballpark.”
Staff, he added, are currently looking into more details.
District of Summerland Coun. Doug Holmes said the idea of a recreation centre next to the school has been pitched to the school board in the past, but nothing has been set in stone.
“One of our top priorities is a new rec centre … because our swimming pool has aged out,” Holmes said. “And it’s on the school property. So we need to replace that (and) the school needs to replace its gym. Why don’t we work together? Then there’s opportunity to build a … health centre in there. There’s opportunities to put daycare in there.”
Holmes said the idea was also pitched at last year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting, and the several ministers spoken to were “very favourable because there’s a big emphasis (from) government for collaboration.”
“I can’t really speak for the school board, it’s their money and they can do what they want with it, but … we’re hoping we can reach some sort of memorandum understanding and move forward on this rec centre,” said Holmes.
He added it would be a similar concept as the school’s theatre, which is also utilized by the community. In 2014, the school board donated a small piece of land to the district for its new skateboard park, which opened last year.
Holmes added if the rec centre idea moved forward, the District of Summerland “would up its game” in order to help fund the project.
But it’s unclear whether or not funds will be directed towards a gym at all, with the proposal set to cross trustee’s desks anywhere between three to six months, according to Lorenz.
James Palanio, SD 67’s chair, said he believes SSS’s gym has been a top priority for approximately 17 years.
“I would suspect that that would be the direction (the board) would take, but at this point I can’t confirm, because we haven’t made a decision,” Palanio explained.
“The ceiling is not as high as the newer ones are … the size just isn’t just to the standards,” he continued. “Back when we put it on the list, it wasn’t then, either. It’s not benefitting the students as it should.” Palanio said with a drop in student enrollment this year, he doesn’t see why the funds couldn’t now be directed to a new gym as classroom space isn’t as high as priority anymore.
