Restrictions on non-essential travel, social gatherings and high-intensity indoor fitness classes were extended province-wide on Thursday, and masks will be required for all indoor public and retail spaces.
The travel and social-gathering restrictions, in place for the next two weeks, were initially only imposed in the Lower Mainland, but have been extended as COVID-19 cases spike across B.C.
The order means no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household in homes, vacation rentals and in the community, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The orders and restrictions are in place until midnight on Dec. 7, said Henry. Two weeks is one incubation period, where the virus can be transmitted and symptoms can appear in the next person.
Also suspended is the events and mass gatherings order, in place since the spring, that sets the maximum gathering at 50. The order includes places of worship, which should have no in-person group services for the next two weeks.
“We really need to take action now across the province,” said Henry. “Four weeks ago, we had about 175 cases a day and I was anxious then. (Wednesday) we had over 700 people in our province affected. And we know that our hospitals are getting stretched. Our ICU capacity is getting stretched, our communities are suffering.”
The main focus of the new measures is to reduce social gatherings and interactions, whether at home or events, said Henry. It does not apply to workplaces and schools.
The new orders require people to “socialize only with those people in your immediate household and to delay inviting over friends or family for social visits for the next two weeks,” said Henry.
B.C. reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the number of active infections to 6,929.
There are 217 people in hospital with the illness and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says intensive care capacity is being stretched thin by the surging case numbers.
One more person has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll in B.C. to 321.
There are 59 health-care facilities with active outbreaks, including 40 assisted-living or long-term care homes.