An inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday, prompting a Penticton lawyer to suggest it’s time to consider releasing non-violent offenders.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during her regular briefing Thursday described the case as the second confirmed infection by community transmission, following an outbreak at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna.
The head of the union that represents provincial jail guards said she’ll be pushing BC Corrections to keep her members safe by providing personal protective equipment, establishing isolation protocols and stepping up screening of new inmates for the virus.
“We’ve actually been working (with BC Corrections) right from the beginning of the pandemic. We know that jails are particularly vulnerable, not dissimilar to long-term care homes, because there are vulnerable populations within the jail system,” said Stephanie Smith, president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.
“Ideally we had hoped to put in enough (measures) to prevent a case from getting there. Now we have one, so we have to look at what is the outbreak protocol, what do we do to ensure it doesn’t spread.”
Smith, who wasn’t aware of COVID-19 in any other B.C. jails, said it’s not the union’s place to comment on whether or not BC Corrections should release non-violent offenders to reduce the inmate population, but cautioned such a measure would have to be carefully planned.
“My understanding is this is all being considered by government, that they have been trying to expedite things,” she said.
“But it has to be done in a way that makes sense, because we have to also protect community safety, and we also represent members in community corrections, and we need to ensure the work load for monitoring doesn’t impact those members as well.”
James Pennington, a veteran Penticton defence lawyer, said he heard about the COVID-19 case at OCC from a client on Thursday morning, and supports early release for some prisoners.
“I think it is something they will need to consider simply out of sheer necessity. Most inmates are double-bunked, which makes physical distancing impossible,” Pennington said in an email.
“Keeping the inmate population at current levels will turn the institutions into giant incubators endangering not only the inmates but also staff and their families and, of course, the greater communities – which includes you and I.”
Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety earlier this week asked both the Correctional Service of Canada and the Parole Board of Canada to consider early release of inmates in federal prison, after two prisoners and nine guards at an institution in Quebec were diagnosed with COVID-19.
BC Corrections didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.