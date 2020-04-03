Lunch is back on at Penticton’s soup kitchen, thanks to a timely donation from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
The society that runs the Penticton Soupateria had to close the doors two weeks ago due to fears it couldn’t properly protect clients and rotating groups of volunteers from the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Nobody wanted to close the doors to the Soupateria. Everybody was very worried about where the clients that normally come here would go for their next meal, so we were relieved to reopen it,” said society president Tracy Comber.
Thanks to the community foundation, the Soupateria has now been able to hire four people, who will work in pairs to prepare daily bagged lunches for clients to take away, meaning there will only be two people inside the building at any one time.
The society has enough money to keep the four working for two months.
“We are very pleased to be able to support the Soupateria during these unprecedented times. For many years, the Soupateria and its volunteers have served our community’s most vulnerable. At this point in time, when that service puts the volunteers themselves at risk, the foundation is eager to step up and help,” CFSOS executive director Aaron McRann said in a statement.
“We have created a Community Response Fund specifically to address emergency needs due to COVID-19 in the region. The foundation seeded this fund with grant reserves, available as a result of careful planning and investment management.”
Bagged lunches from the Soupateria consist of a choice of two sandwiches, piece of fruit, juice box and dessert, and clients can usually pick up a bag of bread, buns or other food donated by local businesses.
Comber said she’s unsure where the Soupateria’s clients had been eating lunch for the past two weeks – “and it frightens me.”
Several men waiting for lunch Friday declined to be interviewed, but said the Salvation Army food bank started serving bagged lunches to meet the need.