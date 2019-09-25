A former treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School parent advisory committee has been hit with criminal charges after a year-long investigation by RCMP.
Belinda Yorke is accused of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. Charges were sworn Aug. 9, but police only made the case public on Wednesday.
Mounties alleged in a press release that Yorke misappropriated funds from the PAC’s bank account beginning in June 2016 until her resignation in January 2018.
Court records show her next scheduled appearance is Oct. 9. She has yet to enter pleas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.