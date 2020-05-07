After a 10-year trial run, the B.C. government is now offering a 30-year licence of occupation for the Naramata Wharf.
In exchange, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will pay just $211.05 for exclusive use of the 0.8-hectare waterfront area.
The RDOS originally gained control of the wharf through a lease with CN Railway in 1977, which turned into a licence of occupation from the province in 1987. The most recent pact has a 10-year term that expires Aug. 1.
The RDOS board approved the new deal Thursday.