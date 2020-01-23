After a slow start, the Penticton real estate market finished 2019 on a high note.
“In about July, we saw things really start to pick up,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, president of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
“The gains that we saw were really in the latter half of the year, and that was really reflected in the December statistics.”
SOREB data shows 41 homes changed hands in December 2019, up from 36 in the year-ago period. The average price also rose from $530,000 to $567,000.
Still, it wasn’t enough to beat 2018’s grand total.
Residential properties worth a total of $356 million changed hands in Penticton last year, compared to $377 million in 2018. It took an average of 75 days to sell a home in 2019, versus 63 days in the year-ago period.
And while the value of an average single-family home in Penticton dropped by 3% in 2019, according to BC Assessments, SOREB data shows the average selling price of a home last year in Penticton was $549,000 – up from $547,000 in 2018.
However, BC Assessment determines a property’s value as of the previous July 1, noted Cruickshank
“It’s a snapshot, it’s a day in time that’s historic,” she said. “Whatever was happening within that timeframe … it had slowed down, it was quieter. But we’re now six months down the road.
“The assessed value versus where the market is sitting, there’s often some discrepancies there.”
Cruickshank has a positive outlook for 2020, saying she believes Subaru Ironman Canada will get the market moving, even if it just drums up interest in the city.
“I think we will see more interest in the area, which may turn into more sales down the road,” she said.
“People will be here, they’ll be exposed to everything that’s great about living in the South Okanagan and Penticton. And the more people that come to this great area, the more people that want to come and stay here.”
