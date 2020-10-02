Organizers of the annual drive-thru breakfast charity event in Penticton are steering ahead with this year’s edition.
As they have for the past eight years, drivers will line up to drive through a carefully choreographed line of volunteers at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where they receive a hot breakfast, copy of The Herald, coffee, snacks, coupons and more, all in exchange for a donation to the United Way.
This year’s event is set for Oct. 8, 6:30-9 a.m., and will feature a host of pandemic-related precautions. Diners will receive a bag stuffed with goodies worth $50, and one person will win a $1,000 prize from Valley First.
Last year’s event raised $25,000 the United Way later distributed to 20 local charities.