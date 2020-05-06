One house, one carriage home and one basement suite are just too much for one property, Penticton city councillors decided Tuesday.
The owners of 418 Scott Ave. applied for a zoning variance to build a new three-bedroom home with a secondary suite, alongside an existing carriage house, because the zoning bylaw does not allow a carriage house and secondary suite on the same property.
Council spent nearly 30 minutes debating the application, most of the time spent discussing the wisdom of granting a zoning variance less than a year after approving the new Official Community Plan. The application ultimately failed by a 6-1 vote with Coun. Jake Kimberley in favour.
City staff recommended in favour of the variance because the proposal was largely in line with the Official Community Plan for that area.