A major roadwork project in Penticton is slated to come to a close next week, but not without snarling traffic for a few more days.
Starting on Monday, crews will be working on a water main in the intersection of Warren Avenue and Main Street.
Southbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured, as will westbound traffic on Warren Avenue. The work is expected to be finished Tuesday.
The entire project, which included replacing water mains, sewer lines and storm drains under Main Street between Okanagan and Warren avenues, followed by repaving, is due to wrap up Friday, June 19.