A new phase of loosening COVID-19 restrictions allows for movie theatres to be open with social-distancing guidelines in place. Brad Smith and his daughter Kinsley Poitras-Smith, age 6, were first in line to see "Trolls: World Tour," Friday at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton on what was the first day theatres were reopened in B.C.
"Trolls" is one of the new movies, but due to a delay in movies being distributed in wide-release, Landmark in showing mostly old favourites for the first two weeks. For the first week the line-up includes four Steven Spielberg classics, ("Jaws," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jurassic Park"), and old favourites such as "Grease," "The Goonies" and two "Star Wars" movies.
To avoid interaction, customers may purchase their tickets online at: landmarkcinemas.com.
Until further notice, tickets are $5 and $2.99 on Tuesdays.