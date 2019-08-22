A contentious proposal to subdivide a lot on Vancouver Hill into three separate parcels will be the subject of a second public hearing.
Following an initial public hearing Tuesday night, council referred the proposal for 595 Vancouver Ave. to another hearing Sept. 3 because the developer has modified the layout of one of the proposed lots.
In addition to hearing from neighbours at this week’s hearing, council also received 29 letters in opposition to the rezoning and 11 in support.
As proposed, the lot would be split into three parcels to allow for construction of two homes overlooking the Esplanade Park and one more fronting Vancouver Avenue. All three homes would be accessed by a single driveway.
Neighbours’ concerns, which were also heard at an Aug. 15 open house, include the character and height of the proposed homes, along with perceived overdevelopment on Vancouver Hill.
Council, however, seemed receptive to the plan.
“I think that what is being proposed here keeps the form and character of the area in general,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
“There could be a massive home go up on that lot, and I don’t think that would do anyone any good whatsoever.”
Mayor John Vassilaki dismissed arguments that Vancouver Hill is unique and development should be minimized.
“I agree, it’s a unique neighbourhood, but then every neighbourhood is unique to those that live in those areas,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.