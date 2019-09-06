NDP candidate and incumbent MP Richard Cannings is celebrating an important endorsement from a Canadian environmental group.
Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, is among 25 candidates across the country who have been given the nod by GreenPAC.
“Our panel is looking for political leaders who know how to get things done when it comes to the environment. We are not looking at campaign promises or platforms or whether a candidate can spout back the right words on an issue,” GreenPAC said in a press release.
“Rather, candidates are assessed on what they have accomplished on environmental issues.”
Cannings’ environmental credentials include his work as a biologist and author, service with conservation groups, plus private members’ bills.
Joan Phillip, the NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, also made the cut.
In total, GreenPAC endorsed seven New Democrats, seven Liberals, six Greens, four Conservatives, and one independent.
GreenPAC describes itself as non-profit and non-partisan.
