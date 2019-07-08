The Penticton Fire Department is warning the public to be wary of phone calls promoting a supposed fundraising campaign in support of the Firefighters Curling Association.
Such calls have been received by people across B.C. and Alberta.
“While Penticton firefighters do engage in locally focused fundraising throughout the year, these efforts do not involve gathering donations by way of phone calls,” deputy fire Chief Chris Forster said in a press release.
“Our department, along with the associated Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, never do any kind of telephone solicitation. We just don’t do that.”
Anyone who receives such a call should contact both the RCMP and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
Under no circumstances should you provide any personal or credit card information to the caller or anyone else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.