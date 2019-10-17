A new committee is being struck in Summerland to help advise council on how new bylaws, rules and regulations might impact the development community.
Creation of a new Development Process Improvement Advisory Committee was approved by council at its meeting this week.
Chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said the group’s work would include reviewing application fees, development cost charges, servicing standards, building regulations and much more.
“Those sort of things that have an impact on the development community and the business community in our district. So before we bring them forward (to council), it’s obviously important to get some feedback and comments,” said Haddad.
As proposed, committee members would be drawn from the construction, banking, business and development sectors.
Proposed terms of reference for the committee are expected to be presented to council at an upcoming meeting.
