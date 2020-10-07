A Kelowna scratch-and-win lottery winner is going to be smart with her money.
Robyn Phelps won $50,000 playing Fiesta. She bought her ticket at a Circle K store on Glenmore Drive and scratched it at home.
“I thought I had messed up when I saw I had won $50,000, so I double checked all the symbols I had scratched. I just kept staring at my ticket,” she told lottery officials.
Phelps wants to be careful with her windfall. “I just don’t want to blow it all, so I will just put it in the bank,” she said.