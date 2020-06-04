Home prices across the region rose in May, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
“It’s encouraging to see realtors and consumers adapting in light of the pandemic,” SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a press release.
“We have seen a positive momentum compared to April, with consumers who were homebound due to the stay-at-home order now making moves to either purchase or sell.”
A total of 71 single-family homes changed hands in May 2020, down 39% from May 2019, the board says, while at the same time the average sale price increased 9% to $606,000.
Penticton accounted for 23 of the single-family home sales in May. That represented a 53% drop year-over-year, but the average price was up 6% to $572,000.