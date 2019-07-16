Get ready for the best Peach Festival ever.
Penticton city council was thrilled to hear of the free, family-fun activities planned for this year’s five-day event, Aug. 7 to 11, from volunteer president Don Kendall, Tuesday.
“This will be the biggest and best Peach Festival in history, and the largest free festival in Canada,” he said.
The lineup at Okanagan Lake Park this year includes the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, the Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team, the Crash Test Dummies, the Jersey Boys and Canadian Tire Motocross, plus much more.
Planned for opening night, the SkyHawks will drop at 5 p.m. and the Snowbirds will take to the skies at 6 p.m. Crash Test Dummies will then hit the stage at 9:30 p.m.
“Peachfest is much more than entertainment at Okanagan Lake Park,” explained Kendall. “Shooting Star Amusements is at Rotary Park, the sand castle competition and Ultra Swim at Skaha Beach (and the) square dancing festival is at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.”
Other festivities include the skateboard and BMX event at Riverside Park, the Rona Kid Zone at Gyro Park and the crowning of Miss Penticton at the Cleland Theatre.
Penticton will also be hosting approximately 100 representatives of some of the largest festivals in the Pacific Northwest.
Kendall said one of the highlights of this year’s festival is the Peters Bros Grand Parade, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10.
With 100 entries from B.C., Alberta, Idaho, Washington and Oregon, it will be the largest parade in the B.C. interior.
Approximately 33,000 programs will be distributed Aug. 2, said Kendall, with a list of all the activities to take place.
“It’s fantastic to see this come together again,” said Coun. Jake Kimberley. “You’ve done a great job with this. I’m looking forward to seeing the Jersey Boys.”
“The vitality, the new programs that are in here, just the jammed pack schedule … it’s just unbelievable. Kudos on the great job year after year,” added Coun. Katie Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.