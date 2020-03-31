An April Fools Prankster which sparked alarm in the Osoyoos community has received a visit from RCMP.
The unnamed individual is said to have raised concerns from the public after they posted on social media they would be canvassing door-to-door asking people to house seasonal workers.
RCMP received concern from the public and paid a visit to who they believe was the person who posted the claim on social media, and has asked they take it down considering the provincial orders in place that people physically distance from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The person is said to have claimed they were only trying to pull an April Fools prank.