Donna Maruszczak received an unexpected surprise while scanning her Keno ticket, which she purchased from the Kelowna Husky Market on Harvey Avenue.
She was checking her August 13, 2020 ticket at a lottery kiosk at the Capri Centre Mall when the, ‘You’re a Winner’ message popped up. It wasn’t until later, while claiming her prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process, that she learned the amount of her win: $50,000.
The Okanagan resident says she feels “ecstatic” upon receiving her prize and plans to take her family on vacation once it’s safe to do so.