This photo was taken by a staff member through the window at the extended care facility at Penticton Regional Hospital. Russ McDevitt’s wife, Marie, has been quarantined having spent the past two months there recovering from a broken hip. Her husband showed his love with a large sign to brighten her day. “Hi Marie: Miss You, Love You! Russ.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Highways, ferries filled with long-weekend travellers despite requests to stay home
- Tickleberry's scoops up new concept
- Penticton doctor has prescription for alcoholism
- Domestic dispute puts woman in hospital
- RDOS lays off two managers
- Osoyoos mayor: ‘Don’t come’
- Ironman adds 60 qualifying spots to Penticton race
- Charity bottle drive cashes in on closures
- COVID response must be fair, says mayor
- Mounties chase down stolen vehicle
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 28
-
May 1
-
May 3
-
May 8