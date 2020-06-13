She’s navigated rough waters before – including the Spanish flu – but none quite like this.
Back in 1918, the SS Sicamous was four years into her 22-year working career on Okanagan Lake. After falling into a state of disrepair, she was towed to Penticton and beached in 1951. The iconic paddlewheeler has been a feature on the waterfront ever since.
Today, it functions as a museum that preserves a unique part of the Okanagan’s heritage.
More importantly for the bottom line, though, the ship is an increasingly popular spot for weddings and other special events, rental fees from which help keep the SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society afloat.
Society president Jim Cooper confirmed pandemic-related cancellations have already erased $30,000 to $40,000 in projected revenue, while the outlook for tourism is unclear. Yet he’s confident the ship will weather the storm.
“I’m not concerned about our financial stability,” Cooper said in a phone interview this week.
“We have a healthy bank account and we’re certainly good stewards of our money. However, that being said, our income is going to be down considerably this year. We don’t know how much yet because we don’t know how the summer’s going to go.”
Cooper said two of three employees – the general manager and venue co-ordinator – have been laid off, leaving just one person still on the payroll. He’s also uncertain if the society will be able to hire seasonal staff this summer through the federal youth jobs program.
“Our other idea, if we can’t hire the students, we thought we would put a bit of a call out for volunteers who might help us out for a few hours each week,” said Cooper.
Penticton is known for its army of volunteers, he continued, and with virtually every summer event cancelled, those looking for their fix of community spirit can get it at the SS Sicamous.
By the same token, Cooper hopes people looking for something else to do close to home this summer will consider a visit to the boat, which contains a 700-square-foot model of the Kettle Valley Railway on one of its decks.
“There are probably a lot of people in Penticton who have never been in there,” he said.
Besides revenue derived from the boat and memberships – which start at $25 per year and include free admission to the attraction – the society also receives ongoing financial assistance from the City of Penticton.
City finance manager Jim Bauer said the 2020 budget contains $45,000 for the boat’s operating costs and $20,000 for its utilities. Half the money was released Friday – a bit later than planned.
“The flowing of funds were held up for a short time while staff conducted a review of the ongoing need of grant funds by all recipients in the past month,” Bauer said in an email.
Grants are usually issued quarterly, he explained, but this year will be done in two halves as a result of pandemic-related delays.