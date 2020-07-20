Public consultation has opened on a proposal to rezone the El Ranch Motel site in Penticton.
The motel on Westminster Avenue was built in the 1950s and currently provides 75 long-term rental units, but the owner is considering replacing it with a cluster of buildings, up to six storeys tall, featuring as many as 300 resort-style residential units or possibly a seniors’ residence.
“This property has long been envisioned as a hotel site but has yet to attract a successful hotel development,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in a press release.
“Through this (consultation) process, we want to understand if the community would support changing the future land use of this property before the owner develops their proposal.”
In the first phase of consultation, city staff has posted information about the proposal and feedback forms on www.shapeyourcitypenticton.com. Paper copies of the same documents are available at city hall. The consultation closes Aug. 9, after which results will be shared with council, the community and the property owner.
Should the owner wish to go forward with a rezoning application, it would trigger a second, more intense round of consultation.