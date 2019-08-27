Approximately 50 people converged at Gyro Park Tuesday afternoon as a part of a travelling caravan raising awareness to help end drug overdoses.
The Okanagan Nation Alliance is travelling throughout the Okanagan as a part of its purple ribbon campaign, educating the public through stories and prayers about the many lives lost.
“What we want to do is address the stigma of overdose and drug use, bring awareness to the stats of First Nations of overdose and overdose deaths in our territory and then just share with people that … they are not alone. We’re here,” said Jennifer Lewis, the ONA’s wellness manager.
Interior Health nurses joined the caravan to provide on-the-spot naloxone kit training.
“In the Okanagan, the overdose crisis is not going away,” said Lewis. “It’s continuing to be worse in the Okanagan. First Nations and Okanagan people are definitely disproportionately misrepresented in those (provincial) stats.”
Verna Paul lost two family members to overdose, and fought addiction herself.
“I helped them as much as I could,” she said, after showing a photo of the pair. “But it got too heavy. They started hiding it from me.”
While not related by blood, Paul said she took her son in and raised him as her own.
She clearly remembers the day he passed away.
“I just had a feeling something was deeply, deeply wrong,” she said. “It was a cold day that day, I remember. I went for a walk, and (his wife) drove up, and she was hysterical. She said, “He’s gone.””
Paul’s daughter-in-law passed away from an overdose two weeks later.
“When you really want to help yourself, you look for help,” said Paul, speaking from her own experience with drugs.
Paul went through treatment at Pathways, and being clean for six years now, still goes to the centre to help others struggling with addiction.
“Every day, I come down to town and help some of the homeless,” she said. “I make bread, I feed them.”
The caravan will be crossing William R. Bennett Bridge into Kelowna tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. and meeting at the City Park. Lewis encourages anyone to attend.
Nine people died of drug overdoses in Penticton in the first six months of 2019, putting the city on pace to break the record of 15 set last year.
