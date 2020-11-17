For Nicole Bittante, who always loved school, working as a chartered professional accountant in education was a natural fit.
“I spent about a year working in Calgary in gas and oil and didn’t enjoy the work, I didn’t have a vested interest,” she said in an interview, Monday. “I always wanted to be part of an organization which is making a difference, first in health and now in education.”
Bittante is the new secretary-treasurer for Okanagan Skaha School District 67.
Her job can be compared to a CFO (chief financial officer) as she oversees the financial and business side of the operation including facilities, technology and finance. As corporate secretary, she’s responsible for legal, freedom of information and privacy, liability and working with the board on governance.
“I’m as far from the classroom as you can get, but I love getting out to the schools when I have the chance, seeing the incredible work they do.”
She takes over from Kevin Lorenz, whose whereabouts it unknown. Lorenz held the position for about a year before parting ways with the board back in June.
Bittante spent part of her first two weeks on the job visiting each school in the district with superintendent Todd Manuel. She’s also met with trustees and other partner groups.
“I wanted to come to Penticton. Personally, I have some great supports and connections here,” she said. “From a work standpoint, even before I began the application process, I heard great things about this district and the positive changes that are going on. People were raving about the wonderful job Todd (Manuel) is doing. It’s a strong team here and a new opportunity that I’m very excited about.”
Bittante grew up in Maple Ridge. She graduated from University College of the Cariboo (now Thompson Rivers University) and articled with KPMG, a national accounting firm.
“I loved school, I was always a good student,” she said. “My best memories are from my time in university and my high school years."
After her stint in Calgary, she worked for the Ministry of Health in Victoria before switching gears to education. She was director of finance for the school board in Saanich and later promoted to the position of secretary-treasurer in both Salmon Arm and Comox Valley.
Her three years in Salmon Arm from 2015-2018 were during a challenging time as the Ministry removed all the trustees from office. In 2018, an open election was held, but with a reduced board from nine to five trustees.
One area she hopes to improve on is with transparency.
“One thing the public will start to see is the transparency piece. Board packages will look different. I’m a big proponent of briefing notes on any topic that’s being brought forward. It will be information trustees will receive in advance, allowing them to read and absorb information. I’m hoping to help make their job easier.”
For her, COVID wasn’t much of a challenge because her department isn’t on the front lines. Strangely, COVID presented some positive changes, she notes, such as a move to online meetings, more online learning and data sharing with other districts.
Bittante is the proud mother of a seven-year-old daughter, enrolled at Columbia Elementary School, who she adopted from Haiti last December.
”As trustees, we’re all very excited to have someone with a proven track record work with our new dynamic team,” board chair James Palanio said. “We’re confident Todd. Nicole and Jason (Corday) will work well collaboratively. “