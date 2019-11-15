UPDATE: Communications manager Philip Cooper says one lane of traffic is now open to motorists on South Main Street.
A gas line struck Friday afternoon has closed access to Eastside Road.
Communications manager Philip Cooper said he could not speak to the specifics of what happened, but said a detour has been set up for traffic.
The line in question was struck near the bottom of Crescent Hill, near Lee Avenue, and there is a strong odour of gas in the area.
Fortis B.C. is on scene.
City crews have been working for some time on paving South Main Street.
Cars travelling southbound on South Main Street are being directed down Yorkton Avenue and motorists are being advised by crew members on scene to use Highway 97 to travel to Okanagan Falls.
Motorists driving north along Eastside Road into Penticton will be detoured along Parkview Street.
“No risk to the public,” Cooper said, adding he could not speak to the frequency in which gas lines are hit by city crews.
“Motorists may wish to avoid that area.”
