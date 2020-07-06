Two men were apparently blasted with bear spray at random early Sunday in downtown Penticton.
Police say the pair were outside Brexit Pub on Nanaimo Ave. East around 2 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown men.
“The victims stated to police they did not know the reason for the assault, nor did they know any of the suspects,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Mounties did patrols of the area, but were not able to locate the suspects. The victims were treated by BC Ambulance paramedics.
“Our officers are continuing their investigation into this incident, following up on several avenues, and are encouraging any witnesses to contact us,” said Grandy.