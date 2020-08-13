Police in Penticton have reminded an elderly man about the trouble that can come from giving kids treats.
Mounties were called Wednesday afternoon to an apartment building on the 2000 block of South Main Street to a report of a man speaking to young children and offering them candy.
Officers finally caught up with him Thursday.
“Although the actions of the man were suspicious and concerning, after a thorough investigation, officers are confident the man doesn’t pose any threat of harm to any child,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“He was encouraged to no longer offer children candy.”