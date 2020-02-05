It was an awkward hug, but a hug nevertheless.
The embrace between the murderer’s mother and the mother of the murder victim.
It happened in the front row of the spectator seats in courtroom 3 at B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Friday.
Sentencing had just concluded in the case of Steven Pirko, who killed Chris Ausman in Rutland with three hammer blows to the head in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2014.
Ausman’s mom initiated the encounter.
Pirko’s mom said: “I’m so sorry.”
And both women briefly shed a few tears.
“She’s a mom, I’m a mom,” said Anne Hutton, mother of Ausman, who was 32 when he died.
“In a roundabout way, she also lost her son. She’ll get to see her son in prison, but I don’t get to see mine ever again. I also told her to tell Steven to get an education and help when he’s in jail so he can come out a better person and work with troubled kids on the street, like he used to be.”
Pirko’s second-degree murder conviction in June 2019 came automatically with a life sentence.
Friday’s proceedings were to determine how many years he would have to serve before he becomes eligible to apply for parole.
Judge Allen Betton determined that number would be 11 years.
The jury from the June 2019 trial recommended 12 years, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac wanted 12 to 15 years and Pirko’s lawyer Jordan Watt pleaded for the minimum 10 years.
However, Pirko has been in custody since he was arrested and charged and earned two years and seven months of time served.
That means he’ll spend at least eight years and five months in jail before he’s first eligible for parole.
“I won’t fight him getting out on parole,” said Hutton.
“I’m done. For me this is the start of 2020 and I’m moving forward. We have a very strong family and we haven’t fallen apart. In fact, we’ve come closer together.”
That family was in court Friday, all wearing blue T-shirts with Chris’ name on them, surrounded by angel wings.
Ausman’s daughter, Dylynn Couttie, 16, was also in court.
“This is some sort of closure,” she said.
“I’ll have to move on and put this behind me. But I will always remember my dad as amazing. He was a positive role model and the best man in my life.”
Couttie was 10 when her dad was murdered in early 2014.
Just before sentencing, the judge offered Pirko a chance to speak.
“I’m very, very sorry for what I did,” he said to Ausman’s family sitting in the gallery.
“It makes me sick to think of what that little girl is going through,” he added, directed at Ausman’s daughter.
This a true crime case that shocked Kelowna then and continued to shock throughout the trail and sentencing.
Pirko, who was 22 at the time, and a friend, Elrich Dyck, had been drinking and were walking to 7-Eleven at the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road in the early morning of Jan. 25, 2014.
Ausman, who had also been drinking and was leaving a poker game, was walking on the other side of the highway.
Ausman didn’t know Pirko and Dyck, but Dyck yelled something at Ausman that prompted him to run across the street and start to fight Dyck.
A camera mounted on the front of Olympia Greek Taverna caught some of the encounter.
Dyck called for help from Pirko who stepped in with the hammer he regularly carried because of his life of criminality, court was told.
Ausman was killed by three blows to the head from behind.
The jury rejected Pirko’s intoxicated and defending-his-friend defences.
The Crown and the judge agreed Pirko took a life in a senseless and violent way when he could have broken up the fight in so many other non-fatal ways.
In sentencing, the judge took into account Pirko’s disadvantaged upbringing, remorse, addiction to alcohol, crystal meth and heroin and criminal lifestyle, which started as a teenager and included assault, attempted robbery and theft.
But in the end, the judge recognized that Pirko went directly to the hammer to break up the fight, bludgeoned Ausman from behind and left him dead in a pool of blood to be found by a routine RCMP patrol.
For most of the proceedings, Pirko sat quietly in the prisoner’s box wearing jail-issue red sweatshirt and red sweatpants.
His dark hair was cropped short and he had gained weight since his arrest.
The only times he turned to the gallery was when he addressed Ausman’s family briefly and he gave his mother a little wave just before he was led away by a sheriff.
