B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared a Penticton Mountie accused of using unnecessary force.
The Independent Investigations Office received a complaint on May 16 from an individual who alleges an RCMP officer “seriously injured” him during an “unlawful arrest” on Aug. 17, 2018, according to its report into the incident.
The complainant said he suffered “broken and displaced ribs, a collapsed lung, abrasions and soreness” after an officer “slammed him to the ground” and kneed him several times while he was handcuffed.
The investigation, which collected evidence from three witness police officers, a civilian eyewitness, the police officer in question and the narrative from the alleged victim, also used audio, video recordings and medical records.
According to the IIO, the evidence showed the victim left his vehicle and approached the RCMP cruiser in an “aggressive” manner, and refused to return to his vehicle when told to do so.
A struggle ensued, and a second officer who intervened did in fact knee the victim.
However, IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald found the officer’s actions were “reasonably necessary and not excessive.”
“Accordingly … I do not consider that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges,” MacDonald concluded.
