The B.C. caucus of the federal Conservative Party is meeting this weekend in Penticton.
Seventeen party MPs from across the province – including three from the Okanagan – will sit for two days of meetings at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“The caucus will be discussing ongoing issues in the province including infrastructure, the wine industry, B.C. fish hatcheries, election preparedness, and the COVID-19 economic recovery,” the party said in a press release.
“British Columbia Conservative parliamentarians will also be meeting with local industry leaders and business leaders to discuss areas for partnership in the coming year.”
The meeting is being staged in the riding currently held by New Democrat Richard Cannings, who could be fighting for his job again this fall.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his minority Liberal government will deliver a throne speech later this month that will trigger a confidence vote, which could plunge Canada into an election.