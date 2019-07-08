A pair of Second World War bombers were scheduled to touch down in Penticton on Monday for a week of public rides and tours.
The Commemorative Air Force, operated by a Texas-based non-profit, was scheduled to arrive with the B-17 Sentimental Journey and B-25 Maid in the Shade.
“It is a rare chance to go through these beautiful planes and rare chance to take a flight in a Second World War bomber,” the group, which is partnering with the Penticton Flying Club, said in a press release.
Ground tours start at $15 per person or $25 for a family of four, and flights at US $325. For more information or to register, visit www.azcaf.org/location/penticton-bc-tour-stop.
