Mounties have a heartbreaking case on their hands.
Officers at the Penticton RCMP detachment are trying to reunite a child’s headstone with its rightful owner.
The stone reads: “Our little angel; Mary Ann Heath;, 1993-1995; Asleep in Jesus.”
The stone was discovered near the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Avenue, where it appears to have been discarded, according to RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy.
Mounties have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate the Heath family and get the headstone back where it belongs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.