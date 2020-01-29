It’s not every day you find yourself among the 88 contenders from across the nation competing for a $100,000 award, but for Summerland Secondary School student Mary Benoit, that dream has become a reality.
The Grade 12 student will be flying to Toronto this weekend for her final round of interviews for her chance to win the Loran Award, a scholarship valued up to $100,000 and distributed over four years for undergraduate studies.
She was selected as a finalist from among a pool of 5,194 applicants.
It’s not an easy application to complete: Benoit first had to apply through her school and attend a regional interview at UBCO’s campus.
“They really took the time to get to know you,” said Benoit. “It was a full day. There were two individual interviews, so it was one-on-one with one of the judges, and then you would have a lunch interview.”
But the day didn’t end there: At the end of the day, each candidate was given the chance to go before an entire panel and talk about himself or herself.
Questions throughout the application process, she said, ranged from passions and goals to challenges faced in life.
“They’re really probing to see, ‘Who is this person? What is their character like? What service and things have they done?’ Because that’s what the Loran really stands for: character, leadership and service.”
Benoit said while she was nervous at first for the regionals interview, the thought of flying across the country for nationals has been more nerve-wracking.
“Once I got (to regionals) and I met all the other applicants, it was just so comfortable. Everybody there was just so amazing, I was very, very surprised when I got my call saying I had moved on (to nationals).”
Benoit’s dream, she said, is to pursue pre-med before becoming a rural family doctor.
“I’ve always lived in a small town,” she said. “So I’ve always seen the need. I’ve seen families who go without a family doctor and they make do. But really, I do believe it is a necessity.”
She added she’s already been accepted to the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Northern British Columbia. She also applied to McGill University in Montreal, as well as Memorial University in St. John’s, Nfld.
The Loran Scholars Foundation grants up to 36 smaller awards after national selections.
