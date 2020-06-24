Summerland’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will celebrate Canada Day this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Branch 22’s annual Canada Day picnic and barbecue is cancelled as it would be difficult to adhere to social distancing and sanitizing rules, but at 11 a.m. on July 1, the Legion will instead have a flag-raising and the singing of “O Canada” at Memorial Park. There will also be speeches by local dignitaries.
A video of the event will be posted online.
Rather than having the public attend the ceremony, the Legion is asking people to celebrate the day in their own way, possibly by wearing clothing with a Canada symbol or flying a Canadian flag.
“Even during the difficult times of 2020, Canadians live in a country that is blessed with freedom and prosperity which should always be celebrated,” said Branch 22 past-president John Dorn.
The Summerland Legion reopened for members and guests on Tuesday with new operating hours: 3-7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.