A man who set fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment earlier this summer did so because he was trying to “liberate the souls” of people inside.
Joseph Manuel McArthur-Pereira, 28, was subsequently charged with arson and mischief in connection with the act on July 25, but at a court hearing Thursday was deemed not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.
Surveillance video shows McArthur-Pereira emptying a jerry can around the perimeter at the main entrance to the building, and then putting a flame to the fuel.
“A the time of the offence, he was acutely aware of what he was doing, but he was not aware that he was doing anything wrong,” said defence counsel James Pennington as he read portions of a psychologist’s report.
“Perhaps the best way to sum it up is Mr. McArthur-Pereira was on a mission to liberate the souls of people who remained in the detachment. He had the idea firmly fixed that these people had died at the hands of the RCMP, and the only way that they could be set free was to burn the detachment down. He saw absolutely nothing wrong with what he was doing.
“Indeed, it is my understanding that after the initial fire was set, he went back and retrieved more combustible material… and he was actually asking the RCMP to assist him in putting this stuff on the fire to help fuel the fire,” said Pennington.
“In my submission, these are not the acts we normally expect of somebody with a rational mind. Clearly, Mr. McArthur-Pereira was deranged at the time of the offence.”
The psychologist’s report noted it was unclear what role drugs played in the act, but that McArthur-Pereira, who didn’t have a prior criminal record, “has been consistently and chronically psychotic for many years.”
Court heard McArthur-Pereira’s drug of choice is meth and that he had been admitted to the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital on numerous occasions. He is now being treated with prescription medication at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
Having been found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder, McArthur-Pereira’s case will now be sent to the B.C. Review Board to determine what happens next. The independent tribunal has three options: grant an absolute discharge, grant a conditional discharge or detain him in custody or a hospital.
Pennington asked to have his client released on bail while he awaits a date with the review board, but Judge Greg Koturbash shot down that idea.
“I’m not satisfied that he does not still pose a risk to the community,” said Koturbash.
“The combination of drugs and mental disorder can be deadly.”
Mounties said previously two officers were in the Osoyoos detachment around 9:30 p.m. on the day in question when they smelled smoke.
During their search for the source of the smell, they discovered the main entrance and front wall of the stucco-clad building was on fire.
A passer-by used water from his RV to douse the flames.
