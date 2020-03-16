Event cancellations and schedule changes continued pouring in Monday, including the suspension of all activities at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and reduced hours at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
“As many of our members are over the age of 65 and some have medical issues, they are the most vulnerable segment of the population,” Drop-In Centre president Mignonne Wood said in a press release.
“With many of our activities such as lunches and dinners already suspended, it was decided that the best course of action at this time was to close the centre until further notice.”
There are more than 50 regularly scheduled events at the centre, ranging from dinners and dances to music classes.
“We regret this decision but believe it to be the right one to protect the health of our members and the general public,” added Wood.
“We will be continually monitoring the development of the virus to determine when it may be safe to open the centre once again.”
Meanwhile the Penticton Art Gallery announced it’s postponing the opening of the highly anticipated Bob Ross “Happy Little Trees” exhibit until July. The 32-piece exhibit showcases the work of the Ross, who hosted “The Joy of Painting” on TV from 1983 to 1984, and would have been making its Canadian debut.
As a result of the postponement, the gallery won’t have an exhibit until May.
“Over the next two months, we will be documenting and photographing the large-scale works in our permanent collection,” the gallery said in a press release Monday.
“Our team here will be posting photographs and videos to our social media pages detailing this behind-the-scenes process for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.”
The Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club is postponing its annual used book sale, which was scheduled for March 23-28, and Friends of the Ornamental Garden has scrapped its Seedy Saturday event that was to happen at the Summerland Alliance Church on March 28.
On the business front, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre announced it’s cutting late-night openings on Thursday and Fridays. It will now be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
London Drugs will maintain its 9 p.m. closing time Monday through Saturday, and Save-On-Foods will remain open until 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Mall administration says reduced operating hours are required to accommodate increased cleaning, especially in high-touch areas.