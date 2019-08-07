It’s been a problem for a long time, but a derelict home at 175 Brunswick St. is now officially a nuisance.
Council voted unanimously to declare the property as such at its meeting Tuesday, giving the owner until Oct. 31 to clean it up or have the city do it for her.
A staff report noted the site had been the subject of numerous complaints dating back to 2011, but took on added urgency in June 2017, when police found squatters inside living amongst mold, rubbish, rodents and other health hazards.
Power was then shut off in September 2018 due to safety concerns, and efforts to have the property owner address the situation have been fruitless.
“It is an eyesore for the neighbours and is unfair to those of us who are trying to keep things clean and well-maintained,” one neighbour wrote in a letter to the city.
Bylaw services manager Tina Siebert acknowledged the nuisance was allowed to continue for too long, but said action was delayed partly by the property owner dying and ownership being transferred through a will.
“Generally, we don’t want it to take this long and we understand concerns around that as well,” she added.
Coun. Judy Sentes noted she had received regular complaints about the property, but said some people don’t understand the city has to clear many legal hurdles in cases such as these.
“They think you should just go and do it, but you’re just confined by the process,” said Sentes.
“Maybe some education would help a little in that understanding.”
Having now been declared a nuisance under the Community Charter, the home, along with a car, shed and RV in the back yard, all need to be removed, and a pest-control company hired to address the rodent infestation.
If the city has to take care of the problems itself, cleanup costs will be added to the tax bill.
The property was most recently assessed at $436,000 with land value accounting for $341,000 of the total.
Meanwhile, council also heard that demolition contracts have been awarded to raze four city-owned homes: three on Eckhardt Avenue, which will be converted for parking, and one of Ellis Street.
Development services manager Anthony Haddad said the boarded-up houses should be gone “very soon.”
