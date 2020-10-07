Penticton is switching up its representation on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The city’s four seats on the 19-person board will be filled by Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Judy Sentes, Katie Robinson and Campbell Watt, effective Nov. 1.
Couns. Frank Regehr, Julius Bloomfield and Jake Kimberley will be the alternates.
Robinson is the only holdover from the current team, which includes Regehr, Bloomfield and Kimberley, who has been recovering from a major stroke since July.
The changes were approved by council at its meeting Tuesday.