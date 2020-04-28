A made-in-B.C. plan for the cautious re-opening of the provincial economy is underway with details to be announced shortly, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Employers will have to take steps to protect their workers and not penalize those who stay home because they’re ill, Henry said Monday.
And she cautioned that the province faces unique complicating factors in its emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, not least of which is how to prepare the response to possible springtime flooding and the wildfire season, both of which are of particular concern in the Okanagan.
“I know many people are eager to get their businesses going and I’ve heard from many of you, and many different sectors and individual businesses, wondering about approval of their plans,” Henry said Monday.
“A mechanism for doing that in a co-ordinated provincial fashion is being formulated, so please wait a few more days and we will be sharing all the detailed information.”
Fifty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. between Saturday and Monday morning, bringing the total province-wide to 1,998.
But the rate of new infections has been dropping in recent weeks, and hospitalizations have also fallen below 100, with 97 people now being treated in acute care facilities.
Only seven COVID-19 patients are in Interior Health hospitals, down from 13 earlier this month. Province-wide, almost 1,200 people have recovered from the disease after testing positive.
“Safe physical distancing and self-isolation requirements have slowed the rate of transmission and we’re now seeing a decrease in numbers. We are getting close to that time where we can start to open up,” Henry said.
While the spread of the disease appears to be slowing in B.C., Henry said springtime flooding and wildfire season could complicate matters.
“We are very aware of how we need to manage our response to this pandemic and ensure that we are able to meet the needs that we have in this province to respond to these natural disasters,” she said. “We know that firefighters will need to work close together for the upcoming forest fire season if need be.”
Henry also said there is still no date for the complete re-opening of schools.
“We’ll have a plan for that coming up soon, but no specific date,” she said. “We’re not going to announce a date until we’re ready and we have the plans in place.”
In the Central Okanagan, about 550 children of front-line workers (health care and emergency services) are already in schools.