Penticton remains on pace to set a record for drug-related deaths in 2019, according to fresh data from the BC Coroners Service.
Twelve people in the city died of suspected drug overdoses through August, versus 16 in all of 2018.
Those 12 deaths put Penticton just behind larger centres such as Chilliwack and Langley, which had 15 and 13, respectively, but ahead of Vernon, which had 10. Kelowna recorded 19.
The report also noted the town of Princeton had the highest per-capita rate of drug-related deaths in all of B.C.
Twelve deaths in Princeton between Jan. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2019, worked out to 88.3 per 100,000 people, well above the 50.2 recorded in Vancouver. Over that same period, Penticton had 36.7 drug-related deaths per 100,000 people.
Across the province, 690 people died of suspected drug overdoses through the first eight months of the year – equivalent to 2.5 deaths per day – compared to a high of 1,541 in 2018.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in 85% of victims.
