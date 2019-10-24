It’s been a busy year for Canadian country music star Dallas Smith.
The former rock-and-roller turned multi-platinum, award-winning country singer will be returning to Penticton this Friday, Oct. 25, as a part of the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour.
Since his last visit to the South Okanagan Events Centre with former band Default one year ago, Smith has reached new heights with eight No. 1 singles and had the opportunity to co-host the Canadian Country Music Awards with Billy Ray Cyrus.
“It’s been a great year,” he said. “It’s been really busy. Lots of stuff on the radio. It’s fantastic.”
Co-hosting with Cyrus, he added, was a “really fun experience.”
Smith’s current tour with Dean Brody, Mackenzie Porter, Chad Brownlee and The Reklaws formally kicked off in Sault St. Marie, Ont., on Sept. 18, but Smith said he’s eager to return to B.C.
“There was a song on my record that I wanted Dean (Brody) to come on and Mackenzie (Porter) to come on and have a feature on, ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Drinks Alone,’ and once we had done that, it had just written itself,” explained Smith.
The tour launched under a different – but very similar – name, and Smith said it’s been fantastic so far.
Smith attributes part of the success of the tour to the way the show has been set up, which offers concert-goers a much different experience than what they may be typically used to.
“It’s not like one person gets up and does something, and then there’s a break and the next band comes up and another break and then the next band,” he said.
“The Reklaws get up and open up the show, and then 20 minutes later we’ve got all four of the rest of us: Chad, Mackenzie, Dean and I have our own section of the show and it’s kind of like a continuous thing.”
Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased at the Valley First box office, at valleyfirsttix.com or on the phone at 1-877-763-2849.
