A South Okanagan man with a criminal record dating back nearly two decades is back behind bars.
Jesse William Shawcross, 39, faces 14 criminal charges after being arrested in Penticton, Tuesday.
Shawcross is alleged to have stolen multiple vehicles, including a 2014 Subaru, on Sept. 24. It’s alleged he stole two in Okanagan Falls and one in Oliver.
Other charges from that same day allege Shawcross drove while prohibited, fled police, resisted arrest and uttered threats at police.
It’s believed Shawcross is connected to an armed carjacking which took place Sept. 19 on Eastside Road. A suspect was arrested by police in connection to that incident, Tuesday.
According to Crown counsel, police are still investigating that matter and charges have yet to be laid.
Shawcross will return to court on Wednesday.
